Lucinda Campbell
McARTHUR - Lucinda Campbell, 38, of McArthur, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born on Aug. 30, 1981, in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late Steven Scarberry and Jacqueline (Mitchell) Scarberry, who survives.
Lucinda was a very kind person who would help anyone when they needed it. She enjoyed horses and harness racing, hunting with her late father, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family: husband, Jay; sons, Trey Betts, Quentin Campbell, and Cole Scarberry; a daughter, Shannon Campbell; grandson, Dawson Wyatt; mother, Jackie; brothers, Shannon (Courtney) Scarberry and Jay (Ashley) Scarberry; as well as her maternal grandma, Bertha Mitchell and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, Steve, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Ed and Hazel Scarberry and grandpa, Stanley Mitchell.
The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 28, at Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur, Ohio from 6-7 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Lucinda's life followed commencing at 7 p.m., with Pastor James Dimel officiating.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of condolence, encouragement, or comfort to the family or to view Lucinda's online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care Lucinda and her Family.



Published in Vinton County Courier from Aug. 29 to Sep. 12, 2020.
