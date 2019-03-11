Home

Luretta Cox
Luretta Cox Obituary
McARTHUR - Luretta Cox, 79, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Crestview Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Lancaster.
She was born June 14, 1939 in Delaware, Ohio, daughter of the late Morton and Beatrice Berry Greene. Luretta was the widow of the late William F. Cox.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Linda) Cox of Lancaster and Jerry Cox of McArthur; daughter, Ellen (Harold) Ratliff of Lancaster; grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Ratliff of Lancaster and Keri Harris of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Will and Juanita Ratliff; brother, Dwight (Pat) Greene of Delaware; sisters, Janan Barr of Marion, Mary (Calvin) Hawkins of Kansas, Terri (Bob) Ciaraldi of Marysville, Trisha Miller of Florida and Joan (Rod) Green of Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Shaun Ratliff and siblings, Carol Martindale, Don Greene, Harold Greene and Phyllis Tanner.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating.
Interment will be in Hixon Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
