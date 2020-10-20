LOGAN - Marilyn M. Turner, 82, of Logan, passed away Oct. 19 at Embassy-Logan Care and Rehab in Logan.
Marilyn was born Aug. 10, 1938 in New Plymouth, Ohio to Carl O. Turner and Evelyn M. (Schmidt) Turner.
She was a graduate of McArthur High School, Class of 1956; worked for Accounting Management Company, Akron; a former trustee and secretary of the New Plymouth Cemetery Association; member of the New Plymouth United Methodist Church; and was a member of the former New Plymouth Grange #1856, where she had been a former State Grange Princess.
Surviving are brother-in-law, Verrill Barnes; aunt and uncle, Nella and Edwin Morgan; lots of cousins, including, Frankie and Randy Hardman, Nina & John Weaver, Faye and Wendell Vermillion, Harry and Harriet Kropff, Carl and Dolores Kropff, and Karen and Bill McNichols; and good friend, Mercy Mauk.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, George Turner; sister, Theresa Barnes; and many aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the New Plymouth Cemetery, New Plymouth, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Arrangements by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan.
Letter of condolence may be sent to the family through this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net