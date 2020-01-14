|
|
ZALESKI - Marion L. Eberts, 89, of Zaleski, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1930 in Schenectady, New York and was the daughter of the late Otto Kurt and Johanna Otto Keller.
Marion retired from Vinton County School District as a bus driver and transportation coordinator. She was a former member of the Sereno Chapter #128 OES, the Zaleski United Methodist Church and was an avid environmentalist.
She is survived by her daughters, Annice (Frank) Erickson, of Zaleski, and Susan (Gary Whirtley) Hagerty, of Belpre; sons, Brian (Connie) Decker of Vinton and Bruce (Rhonda) Decker, of Greenfield; niece, Diane Dondalski of Delanson, New York; nephew, Steve (Linda) Dondalski, of Highland, California; stepsons, Tony Eberts, of Miramar, Florida and Bryan (Lisa) Eberts, of Littleton, Colorado; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Inga and William Dondalski; former husbands, Mackenzie A. Decker and Lenard Eberts and one great grandchild, Paeton Spackey.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with the Rev. Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Burial will be in Madison Township Cemetery, Zaleski, at a later date. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Marion L. Eberts to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Attn: Dept. 4, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001 or at .
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 15, 2019