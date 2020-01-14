Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
For more information about
Marion Eberts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Eberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion L. Eberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion L. Eberts Obituary
ZALESKI - Marion L. Eberts, 89, of Zaleski, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1930 in Schenectady, New York and was the daughter of the late Otto Kurt and Johanna Otto Keller.
Marion retired from Vinton County School District as a bus driver and transportation coordinator. She was a former member of the Sereno Chapter #128 OES, the Zaleski United Methodist Church and was an avid environmentalist.
She is survived by her daughters, Annice (Frank) Erickson, of Zaleski, and Susan (Gary Whirtley) Hagerty, of Belpre; sons, Brian (Connie) Decker of Vinton and Bruce (Rhonda) Decker, of Greenfield; niece, Diane Dondalski of Delanson, New York; nephew, Steve (Linda) Dondalski, of Highland, California; stepsons, Tony Eberts, of Miramar, Florida and Bryan (Lisa) Eberts, of Littleton, Colorado; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Inga and William Dondalski; former husbands, Mackenzie A. Decker and Lenard Eberts and one great grandchild, Paeton Spackey.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with the Rev. Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Burial will be in Madison Township Cemetery, Zaleski, at a later date. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Marion L. Eberts to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Attn: Dept. 4, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001 or at .
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -