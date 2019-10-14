|
|
OAK HILL - Martha "Marty" Anne Reese Miller, age 91, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at her home in Oak Hill after an extended illness. She was born on Jan. 28, 1928 to the late Delbert and Dorothy Reese. On July 24, 1953, she married Dwight J. Miller, who preceded her in death on April 13, 1990. To this union four children were born, all of whom survive, Robert (Jill) Miller of Hilliard, Marilyn (Darrell) Boggs of Oak Hill, Carolyn Curtis of Jackson, and Sharilyn (Rob) Leonard, also of Oak Hill.
Grandchildren surviving are: Matthew (Yovanka) Sayers of Galloway, Nick (Cassie) of Chillicothe, Justin (Winnie) of Plano, Texas, Elizabeth (Josh) Obermeyer of Harrison, Heather (Carl) Lucius of Powell, Michael (Shelley) Webb and Kristopher (Julie) Webb, both of Jackson, Cara Gibson of Patriot, Katie Curtis of Gallipolis, Meghan Leonard of Jackson, and Alison (Whes) Bryant, Kirstin (Bradly) Davis, and Viktoria Leonard all of Oak Hill; surviving great-grandchildren are: Gabby and Max Sayers, Chloe and Jeffrey Holcomb, Anna Miller, Avery Boggs, Isla Obermeyer, Katie and Ben Lucius, Codey Haynes, Lexi, Haley, and Gabby Webb, Devon and Katelyn Webb, Brooklynn and Charlie Gibson, Jaxon Bryant, and Oaklynn Davis; great-great-grandchildren are Rowan Haynes and Charleigh Ray. Martha is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Foreman of Delaware; and nephew, Brad (Liz) Foreman of Lewis Center.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kendra Boggs and grandson-in-law, David "Tommy" Gibson.
Martha graduated from McArthur High School in 1946 and Ohio University in 1950 with a degree in Home Economics and again from Ohio University with her master's degree in Economics in 1979. She began her teaching career in Bremen, and continued on her teaching journey to Blackfork, Wellston, and Oak Hill High School where she taught Home Economics. She touched the lives of many students along the way teaching them lifelong skills, including cooking and sewing. She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and the Red Hat Society. Her interests included crafts, sewing, knitting, spider solitaire, flea markets, and antique cars. She was a 50-year member of Eastern Star and an active member of the Cotillion Club before retirement. She was a member of the St. Paul's Methodist Church in Oak Hill.
She and her husband loved the sun and were snowbirds, spending winters in Lake San Marino in Naples, Florida where they were involved in many activities. She served as the activities' director for many years at Lake San Marino and enjoyed riding her golf cart around the park. She subscribed to the local paper and loved to save clippings about her grandchildren's' accomplishments. She loved to talk about her children and grandchildren and enjoyed asking "how many grandchildren do I have now?" The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days especially several special caregivers who became like family, Karen, Julie, Pam, Reba, and Ann.
Family and friends will gather at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill on Thursday, Oct. 17, for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the C.M. Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 16, 2019