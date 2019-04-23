McARTHUR - Mary Alice Battrell Lorimer, 91, of Jackson, Wyoming, formerly of McArthur, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. John's Living Center in Jackson, Wyoming.

She was born July 23, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Curt and Flora Goff Battrell. Mary was the widow of the late Robert H. Lorimer Jr.

She married her husband, Bob, in 1948. For 60 years they had a relationship full of love and respect. Bob was a school teacher in Ohio and in 1960 he took a summer job in Grand Teton National Park as a Seasonal Ranger Naturalist. Every summer through 1978 the whole family packed up and went to Wyoming to enjoy the splendors of the Grand Teton Mountains. Mary loved the beauty of those mountains, the friends that she met there, the wildlife and all of the big adventures along the way.

Mary had an amazing mind. She was curious about everything. With three children under the age of 10, she went to undergraduate and graduate school at The Ohio State University. She got straight A's and earned a full scholarship - graduating with a master's degree in social work. She worked at Buckeye Youth Center in Columbus for 20 years, helping Ohio's young people to turn their lives around.

She devoured books, enjoyed word puzzles, did a lot of crocheting and was interested in genealogy. Her favorite pastimes were with her husband Bob, exploring the back roads of the Buckeye State and watching the boats go by on the Ohio River.

Mary was strong with humility and empathy. She had a good sense of humor, a wonderful laugh and the most beautiful smile. She will always be missed.

She is survived by her sons, John Robert Lorimer of Bremerton, Washington and Thomas Curtis Lorimer of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Mary Catherine (Nick) Centrella of Jackson, Wyoming; grandchildren, Cara, Lisa and Mary; great-grandchildren, Atlas, Gabriel and Addelyn; and a sister, Jane Cashion of Aubrey, Texas.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

