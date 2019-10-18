|
McARTHUR - Mary F. Hayes, 74, of McArthur, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was born June 10, 1945 in Jackson, the daughter of the late John W. and Sara Crabtree Essman. Mary was married for 54 years to the late James E. Hayes, who passed away Aug. 18, 2019.
Mary retired after 32 years from the Vinton County Treasurers office, was a 1963 graduate of Jackson High School and was a member of the McArthur Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #2279. Mary attended the Hamden United Methodist Church, was a former McArthur BPW member and enjoyed her time with the ladies card club.
Mary is survived by her son, Curtis James (Lisa Bay) Hayes of McArthur; daughter, Tamara Rae Dawson of Columbus; grandchildren, Derrick James (Dana) Dawson of Reno, Nevada and Raymond Lee (Shelby) Dawson of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Hayden Dawson and Aubree Chowning; brother, John R. Essman of Beavercreek; brothers-in-law, Ronald G. (Mary) Hayes and Raymond "Rick" (Cathy) Hayes, both of McArthur; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Brad) Graham and Linda (Joe) Allman, both of McArthur; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Debbie Martin Swart.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Yvonne Essman Wears, Shirley Essman McNew and Margaret Essman Gaines and her brother, Ron Essman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, where an Eagles Ladies Auxiliary service will be held at 7 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary F. Hayes to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Central Ohio Chapter, 2215 Citygate, Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43219.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 23, 2019