COLUMBUS - Michael Lee Deal, 48, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Columbus. He was the husband of Kelly Deal, they shared six years of marriage together.

Born in Ft. Myers, Florida, he was the son of Barb and the late James Deal. He attended Vinton County High School where he received his diploma. He served briefly in the United States Army following graduation. He completed his education with a degree in Alternative Energy from Hocking College.

He lived his life with passion and enthusiasm, he loved his family and friends and would go to great lengths to do what he could for others. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, NASCAR, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved riding motorcycles and spending most of his time outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Kelly, of Columbus; children, Cheyenne Fuller of Kentucky, Brandon (Michaelia) of Nelsonville, and Zach of Logan; step-daughters, Heather, Ashley (Derek) Turner, and Ally, all of Columbus; grandchildren, June and Johnny of Kentucky, Stella of Nelsonville, and Elizabeth, Lyra, Simon, Zane, and Akira, of Columbus; his mother, Barb Deal of Zaleski; brothers, Jim (Lisa) and Steven (Kim) of Columbus; sisters, Christine and Randee, both of Zaleski, Pam (Ray) Zimmerman of McArthur, and Tracy (Stacy) of Nelsonville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, James and his brother, and best friend, David.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the community, friends, and neighbors for their kinds words and generosity during this difficult time. They would like also to express their sincere thanks to The James Cancer Center and the Kobacker House of Columbus, for the care and love given to Mike over the past month.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, at Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 3, 2019