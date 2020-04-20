|
|
HAMDEN - Michael Evan "Mike" Dutcher, 53, of Hamden, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born April 23, 1966 in Logan, Ohio to William A. Dutcher and Linda D. Jividen Dutcher Maerker. Mike was a 1984 graduate of Vinton County High School and later attended Hocking Tech.
He was also a graduate and member of the National Hardwood Lumber Association. Mike was a lumber inspector who retired from Industrial Timber and Land in McArthur, where he was employed for 30 years.
Mike never met a stranger and always had a story to tell to anyone who would listen. He was a huge supporter and member of the Vinton County 4-H program, Vinton County Band Boosters, the Viking Players and the Vinton County Athletic Boosters. Mike was the founder and adviser of the Hamden Engineers 4-H Club for over 20 years. He enjoyed woodworking and was also an active outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, kayaking and doing yard work.
Mike is survived by his wife of 30 years, Rhonda D. Ankrom Dutcher; children, Tyler Dutcher, Elisabeth Dutcher and Nicholas Dutcher, all of Hamden; mother and step-father, Linda and Ed Maerker of Hamden; brother, Kevin Dutcher of Hamden; step-sister, Deidra Peterson (Matt) of Jackson; step-brother, Josh Maerker (Kayla) of Hamden; sister-in-law, Misty Dutcher of Hamden; brother-in-law, Bart Ankrom (Maragene) of Allensville; nieces and nephews, Bub Dutcher (Haley) of Allensville, Zach Canode (Angie) of Hamden, Sylvia Music (Randy) of Allensville, Diana Hurne (Greg Powell) of Londonderry, Austin Ankrom (Keely) of Circleville and Trinity Ankrom of Columbus; as well as several aunts, uncles, step-nieces, step-uncles, cousins and a host of friends, including special friend, Madison Speakman.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, William "Bub" Dutcher; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Gary Miller; grandmother, Maggie Waldron; mother-in-law, Eva Ankrom; and sister-in-law, Gloria Ankrom.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service was held Monday, April 20, 2020, at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston with Austin Ankrom officiating. In keeping with Mike's request, cremation followed the service and burial was at the convenience of the family in the Hamden Cemetery.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held later this summer with the date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions in Mike's name be given to the Vinton County 4-H Program, c/o Travis West, 31935 Route 93, McArthur 45651.
Mike's funeral service was live-streamed on the McWilliams Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 22, 2020