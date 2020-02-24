|
RADCLIFF - Mildred "Micky, Nan Nan" Collins, 83, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hamden Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born Jan. 2, 1937 in Mann, West Virginia, daughter of the late Ira Crockett and Etta Browning Hollingsheard. Mildred was married to Rexford Lee Collins, who survives.
Mildred is survived by her sons, Ronald Elkins Jr. and Anthony Elkins; daughters, Kathy Muncy, Brenda Elkins and Ronda May; daughter-in-law, Michelle Muncy and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ira Kevin Muncy, and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with the Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Radcliff Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Feb. 25, 2020