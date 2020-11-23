1/
Mildred L. Ratcliff
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred L. Ratcliff, 83, of McArthur, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born August 7, 1937, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Bryan and Edna Hoyd Castor. Mildred was the widow of the late Vernon G. Ratcliff. 
She was a member of Antioch Christian Union Church (Kelly Church).
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Brenda L. (Emmett) Long Jr. of McArthur; grandsons, Michael (Jennifer) Long of Lucasville and Scott (Cheryl) Long of Cedarville; great grandchildren, Drew, Trevor, Bradyn, Addison and Emmy; sister, Esther Bell of McArthur; sister-in-law, Freda Castor of Hamden and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arnet, Francis, Roy and Cecil Castor and sisters, Laura Woodyard and Marguerite Craig.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Don Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Londonderry Cemetery, Londonderry. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while in attendance.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mildred Ratcliff to Antioch Christian Union Church, 33391 SR 683, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Vinton County Courier from Nov. 23 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Brenda and family so sorry for your loss.
She was an amazing sweet lady.
Prayers for peace, comfort, and strength.
Regenia White Crago
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved