Nancy Good

JACKSON - Nancy S. Good, 71, of Oak Hill, passed away early Saturday, Aug. 1 at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. She was born on Dec. 24, 1948 in Meigs County to the late George and Gladys (McComas) Cheatham.
Nancy was a graduate of North Gallia High School. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, baking and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Oscar Good; daughter, Connie (Michael) Walls; son, Ronald (Anita) Good; grandchildren, Tyler Walls, Chelsea Walls, Jared Walls, Eric Good, Gracie Good, and Dakota Good; great grandson, Liam Walls; sisters-in-law, Mary Richards, Charlotte Good and Christina Cheatham, along with several nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Cheatham.
Friends can call Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Maddy officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com
.