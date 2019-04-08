ROME CITY, INDIANA - Oscar L. Storms, 65, of Rome City, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born April 24, 1953 in London, Kentucky to Verlin and Laota (Irvin) Storms. He married Diana Faulkner on July 4, 1972 in Ligonier, Indiana.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Diana Storms of Rome City; mother, Laota Storms of Zaleski; sons, Jamie (Rhonda) Storms of Wolcottville, Indiana, Nicholas (Danielle) Storms and Adam (Belinda) Storms, all of Wawaka, Indiana; daughter, Amber (Lucky) Vilardo of Sturgis, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Sue) Storms of McArthur, Roy Storms, Sr. of Creola; sisters, Betty (Dick) Jordan of McArthur, and Mary Colley of Roseville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin Storms; grandson, Braden Storms; brother, Ray Storms; and brother-in-law, Jim Colley.

Oscar was a truck driver for USF Holland for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, his time on the beach on the East Coast, family get-togethers, and working on his truck.

A visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana 46767. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Price of Ligonier Church of Christ officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 10, 2019