McARTHUR - Otto James Perry, age 84, of Creola, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Maples Hills Nursing Facility in McArthur, Ohio. He was born August 25, 1935 in Dundas, Ohio, son of the late James Otto Perry and Essie Innis McManus Perry.
Jim was a proud veteran who served 2 tours of duty with the United States Navy. The training and experiences in the military were a big part of Jim's life, something that he carried on throughout his life. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Jim worked as a mechanic. He was also the former manager of Arkansas Mall for several years.
In his spare time, Jim enjoyed going to auctions, fishing, working crossword puzzles and just tinkering around with everyday projects. Jim was a member of Cornelius Chapel in Creola.
He is survived by his wife, whom he married on Jan. 29, 1961, Judy Ann Ergo Perry; sons, Kenneth Wayne Perry (Molly) of California and Brian Keith Perry of Creola; grandsons, Kenneth James Perry of California and Andrew Tyler Perry of Creola; along with several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by brothers, Gilbert, Wes, Gerald and Lowell; sisters, Evelyn Welch, Shirley Gibson, Dorothy Morgan and 3 infant sisters.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Griffith officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Elk Cemetery in McArthur.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 1, 2020