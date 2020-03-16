|
|
HAMDEN - Patricia Ann Ward, age 88, of Hamden, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Holzer Assisted Living in Jackson. She was born March 12, 1932 in McArthur, Ohio to the late Thomas Sanford Johnston and Helen Elizabeth Bobo Johnston.
Patty was a 1950 graduate of McArthur High School, and in 1988, she graduated from Southeastern Business College earning an Associate's Degree in Accounting. Patty was a loving homemaker for the majority of her life, but in earlier years, she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company. Patty was a hardworking woman who enjoyed sewing for herself and her daughters, cooking, and entertaining her family. Her faith in God and her church were a big part of Patty's life. She was a lifelong member of the McArthur Church of the Nazarene, where she served as church treasurer, as well as a Sunday School teacher, church custodian, and taking part in missionary work. Patty is survived by her children, Stephen M. Ward (Rita) of McArthur, Rebecca A. Wogan of Hamden, Timothy P. Ward (Cindi) of McArthur, Gary L. Ward (Christie) of Galena, and Rita G. Acker (Matthew) of Galena; grandchildren, Michael Paul Ward (Mandy), Melissa Barlow (Todd), Ron Wogan II (Meredith), Heather Brett, Ashley Zinn (Seth), Rachel Stith, Kayla Groseclose (Matthew), Brendan Ward (Courtney), Kayleigh Shepherd (Adam), and Austin Acker; sister, Sarah Ellen Prater (Ken) of Bolivar; along with 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Stephen H. Ward in 2005; sister, Margaret Joann Phillips; and brother, Thomas Johnston II. Calling hours were Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.
The funeral service was held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the McArthur Church of the Nazarene, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. Pastor Bill Roth and Pastor Todd Barlow officiated, and burial followed in the Elk Cemetery in McArthur. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Patty's memory be given to the McArthur Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 488, McArthur, Ohio 45651. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 18, 2020