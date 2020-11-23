Patricia "Patty" Lee Napier, age 84 of New Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her sister's residence in Wellston, Ohio surrounded by her family.
Born September 12, 1936 in Starr Township, Hocking County, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Earl Raymond and Mary Esther (Kennard) White.
Patty was a 1954 graduate of McArthur High School and a 1958 graduate of Ohio University. Patty retired after 34 years as a 3rd grade teacher at Central Elementary from the Logan Hocking School District. Even though teaching was her occupation, farming was her true passion and she was happiest on her John Deere Tractor. Patty was known for always helping others and lived her Christian faith with her words and deeds.
Patty was a member of the New Plymouth United Methodist Church serving as treasurer and volunteering over 60 years with the Christmas Program and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Logan Education Association and later inducted in the Educator Hall of Fame. Patty also tutored in Vinton County Schools for ten years, served as Republican Chair for twelve years, was a Central Committee Member, served on the Vinton County Election Board, was a member of the Vinton County Board of Education, a member of Eastern Star (District President- Sereno Chapter for over 50 years, and was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma.
Patty is survived by one brother, Joe (Constance) White of Wilkesville, Ohio; three sisters, Margie McVey (Jack) of New Plymouth, Ohio, Betty (Phil) Jenkins of Wellston, Ohio, and half-sister Kaye Kurtenbach of Mitchell, South Dakota; granddaughter Elizabeth (Curtis) Moler and step-granddaughter Franchon Francees; one great-granddaughter, Sadie Moler; nieces, Kristy (Fred) Walter, Mary Beth (Roger) Mace, Jenny Sizemore, Nikki (Dave) Richardson, Jodi (Greg) Holtz, and Cindy White; nephew, Kyle (Katie) White; and several great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Napier (2000); one son, Charles Timothy Napier; and brother and sister-in-law Owen (Dee) White.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the New Plymouth United Methodist Church in New Plymouth, Ohio with Reverend Harry Mullins officiating.
Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Starr Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 PM and 5-8 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing at both the church and the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com