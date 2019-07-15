WELLSTON - Patrick Andrew Murphy, 73, of Wellston, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

He was born Aug. 29, 1945 in Athens, the son of the late Selby Eugene and Catherine Andrews Murphy. Pat was married to Linda Maerker Murphy, who survives.

Pat owned and operated L&S Drive Thru in McArthur, retired after 30 years from Verizon Communications and then did private telephone contract work for BST Communications, which he also owned and operated. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of Delta Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur, McArthur Chapter #102 R.A.M., Jackson Commandry #53, Trowel Council #71, Aladdin Temple Shrine in Columbus, SERENO Chapter #128 OES in McArthur, and attended the McArthur United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Pat is survived by his son, Leighton E. (Sarah-Beth) Murphy of Jackson; daughter, Kathryn I. (Kevin) Sloas of Raceland, Kentucky; grandchildren, Lucas, Lane, Morgan and Madison; sisters, Martha Murphy of McArthur, Mary Conway of Pickerington and Margy Murphy of McArthur; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Interment will be in Ridgewood Cemetery, Wellston, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Patrick Murphy to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

