Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Patrick Steele
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
Patrick L. Steele Obituary
McARTHUR - Patrick Lynn Steele, 66, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born July 4, 1953 in Toledo, the son of the late Boyd and Eva May Lindhorst Steele. Patrick was married to Betty Ruth Peck Steele, who survives.
Patrick was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army, formerly worked at Merrilat Cabinetry Company in Jackson, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in McArthur.
Along with his wife Betty, he is survived by his daughters, Shannon Steele Secoy of Athens, Kimberly (Steve) Bentley of Hamden, and Christy (Brianna Allison) Steele of Grove City; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Bradley, Jenna, Kayla, and Ashlee; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Boyd (Brenda) Steele of Toledo, Paul (Christina) Steele of McArthur, Joe Steele of Chillicothe, and Jeff (Gro) Steele of Vinton County; sisters, Karen Spurling of Wilkesville, Ivy (Larry) McCollum of Londonderry, and Kathy Faulkner of Vinton County; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by two brothers, James "Jim" Steele and Robert "Bob" Steele.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Vince Williams officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Nov. 6, 2019
