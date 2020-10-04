1/1
Peggy Ann Shifflet
WILKESVILLE - Peggy Ann Shifflet passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. She was born March 12, 1943 in Wilkesville.
Peggy served as Treasurer and First Vice for the Daughters of American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for fund-raising events for the Sons and Daughters of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was always helping others and was deeply loved for her wit and sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband and friend of 55 years, James Shifflet, daughter Annette Ford, son Charles McMurray (Shelley), son Michael McMurray (Renee), daughter Lou Ann Dunbar (Michael), son Eric Shifflet (Amy), brother Danny Sayre (Debbie), grandchildren Matthew Haner (Elizabeth), Cameron Shifflet, Rodney Burgess, Trevor Strawser, Tayrn Strawser, Carly Dunbar, nieces and nephews Cami Frye (Eddie), Penny Welch (Jeff), Bridget Fee (Jamie), great grandchildren Lacey, William, Riley, and Meredith as well as numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Sayre, father Daniel Sayre, sister Rilla Sayre, son James McMurray, and grandson Michael Dunbar, Jr.
Peggy has requested no funeral or viewing. A graveside service will be held at the Salem Center Cemetery, State Route 124, Salem Center, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 10 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Attn: Development Department, 711 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43205,or your local food bank.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.



Published in Vinton County Courier from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
