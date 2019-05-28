McARTHUR- Phyllis Gibson, age 85, of McArthur, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in McArthur. She was born May 19, 1934 in Vinton County, Ohio to the late Oren L. Patterson and Ollie Collins Patterson.

Phyllis was a 1953 graduate of Vinton County High School. She retired from Austin Powder, where she was employed for 30 years. Phyllis was a member of the Allensville Church of Christ in Christian Union, and in the past, she enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Joseph Cloice Gibson, whom she married on November 12, 1972; children, Pamela Rae Fee Pelfrey of Allensville; Charles Allen "Chuck" Gibson of Chillicothe, and Todd Joseph Gibson of Allensville; grandson, Charlie Gibson of Chillicothe; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents,

Phyllis was preceded in death by her brothers, Luther, Ralph, Eugene, Jackie, Lowell and William Patterson; sisters, Mildred Huff, Mamie Patterson, and Roselene Warthman and half sister, Willo Accord.

Calling hours will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Bell Cemetery in Allensville. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. Published in Vinton County Courier on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary