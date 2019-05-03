FREDRICKSBURG, OHIO - R. Barry Cline died Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Barry was born in Chillicothe, Oct. 27, 1943 to Sheldon 'Tate' Cline and Marjorie 'Margie' Graves Cline.

He graduated from McArthur High School and attended Ohio University. Barry served in the Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade, returning from Vietnam in 1966. Barry met the love of his life, Jan Jameson Cline, in 1990.

In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his children, Zack (Emily) Cline of Bellbrook, Ohio, Heather Schafer of Sarasota, Florida, and Jake (Michelle) Cline of St. Petersburg, Florida; his grandchildren, Ella Schafer, Henry Cline and Oliver Cline; his sister, Cathy Conway and brother Andy (Ruth Ann) Cline, both of McArthur; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including Tate Cline and Parker Garver.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Mike and John Cline.

Barry loved his family and friends, art, music, and literature. Barry's songs were shared through the years with his family and friends. The Barry Beat, later termed a Deceptive Cadence, will be forever remembered by all of us including friends Jay and Trish Martin, Al Harper 'Hibler' and Bill Vick. Barry was a lyrical genius and always looked forward to Saturday...

Miss your voice, the touch of your hand

Just long to know that you understand

My buddy, my buddy

Your buddy misses you

('My Buddy,' by Gus Kahn/ Walter Donaldson, 1922)

Graveside services will be held at the Prairie Township Cemetery, Holmesville, Ohio. Military honors will be provided by the Melvin McClure Legion Post 551.

Please consider a donation to Barry's favorite charity, the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517 (Support. project.org.)

