HAMDEN - Raymond Dale Barnett, 56, of Hamden, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Feb. 26, 1964, in Wellston, Ohio, son of the late Guy and Darcus (Ousley) Barnett. An outdoorsman at heart, Raymond enjoyed deer and mushroom hunting. He especially enjoyed, however, spending time with his cousin and friend, Tommy and Ralph. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his loving family: son, Guy (Courtney) Barnett; daughter, Darcus Barnett (Robert Owsley); three grandchildren, Paige Kirby, and Kinslee and Karter Barnett; one brother, Roy (Gail) Barnett; eight sisters, Bonnie (Ronald) Darby, Sue Frazee, Judy (Jerry) Keesee, Vonda (Roger) Mercer, Wonda (Charlie) Hall, Patricia Hamilton, Vileta (Andrew) Courts, and Anita (Mark) Ousley; as well as several nieces and nepews.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Barnett and nephew, Travis Hamilton.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hamilton Home Church, 34815 Martindill Rd., McArthur, where a funeral service celebrating Raymond's life will follow commencing at 1 p.m., with Pastor Michael Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamilton Family Cemetery, McArthur.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com
to leave a message of comfort, condolence, or encouragement to the family or to view Ray's online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Barnett Family.