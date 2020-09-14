1/
Rea Peyton Croley
ALBANY - Rea Peyton Croley, 82, Albany, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Liberty, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Auty and Deenie LeMaster Hamiliton. She was a homemaker, and attended Zaleski Free Will Baptist Church. Rea loved playing her guitar, singing gospel hymns, and attending church and going to yard sales.
She is survived by daughters Sherrie Peyton Kisor of Wellston, Rea Danielle Peyton Faught, and Mary Peyton McVey both of Albany; grandchildren April (Tracey) Kisor, Richard Jr. (Kristin) Kisor, Zachary Peyton, Trisha McVey (Nathan) Bail, Brooke McVey (Kaleb Knecht), Julie McVey; great-grandchildren Carly Kisor (Kyle) Ferguson, Chandler Kisor, Rylee McPherson and Karter Knecht.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Daniel Peyton, and William E. Croley; son Daniel Peyton Jr., daughter-in-law Michelle Peyton, siblings Joe R. Hamiliton, Ren Hamiliton Roy Hamiliton, Ron Hamiliton, Faye Bumgardner, Gay Shrewsberry; sons in law Marco McVey, Ric Faught and Richard Kisor.
Services will be Wednesday Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Burial will be in Madison Township Cemetery.
Visitation is Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6-8 P.M. and one hour prior to services.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in Vinton County Courier from Sep. 14 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
SEP
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
SEP
16
Service
02:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
