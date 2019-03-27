McARTHUR - Rebecca "Becky" E. Fee, 55, of McArthur, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, while visiting family in Columbus. She was born in Columbus, on July 16, 1963, daughter of the late Wayne O. Saunders and Emma Lee (Moss) Hughes, who survives.

Becky was an avid Cleveland Browns fan who enjoyed traveling and reading. She worked for both the Athens and Franklin County Departments of Job and Family Services for many years. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her mother, Becky is survived by her son, Michael (Amanda) Saunders; daughter, Samantha Saunders (Zach Damron); husband, Randy Fee; step-daughter, Amanda (Todd) Graham; step-grandchildren, Kaleb and Hallie; brothers, Brian (Trish) Saunders and Douglas (Rowlena) Saunders; special aunts, Mary Sagstetter and Carol Morris; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved Chihuahua, Bella.

In addition to her father, Becky was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Charles Saunders.

A funeral service celebrating Becky's life will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 West Broadway St., Wellston.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, two hours prior to services from 5 to 7 p.m.

Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family.

Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 3, 2019