CHILLICOTHE - Rhea L. Timmons, 87, of Londonderry, died 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an illness.
She was born March 29, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Dr. Ovid Burt and Helen Scott Burt Arnett. On March 25, 1951, she married Darrol Timmons who died Aug. 31, 2008.
Surviving are children, Terry W. (Debbie) Timmons, of Ray, Tony L. (Penny) Timmons, of Wheelersburg, Tammy S. (Tim) Gardner, of Jamesville, NC and Tod A. (Sally) Timmons, of Londonderry; grandchildren, Brook (Josh) Wells, Brad (Jennifer) Timmons, Kylie (Kyle) Henson, Jodi (Brian) Rozar, Chris (Lori) Carter, Chad Carter, Sean Jeffries and Izabella Timmons; great grandchildren, Olivia and Hayden Wells, Keaton, Kolton and Vivian Timmons, Lila and Hudson Carter, Kimber Henson and Chloe Rozar; a sister, Valeta Loudenslauger, of Powell, OH; a brother, Burtrum Burt; a step sister, Connie Stahl, of Florida; step brothers, Dick Brust, of Colorado and Roger Brust, of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Ted R. and Tammy Jo Timmons; a sister, Cynthia Nichols; and a brother, Phillip Burt.
Rhea was a member of Corinth Church in Ray, Ohio and was a former employee of the Ray Post Office. She was a member of the Vinton County Camp Gideons Auxiliary.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery with Leland Benson officiating. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Vinton County Camp Gideons International P.O. Box 559 McArthur, OH 45651 or to the American Cancer Society
5555 Frantz Road Dublin, Ohio 43017.
.