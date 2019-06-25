Home

Rhonda Denise Barnett Obituary
McARTHUR - Rhonda Denise Barnett, 57, of McArthur, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 28, 1961 in Dayton, daughter of Judith Ann Katzenbach McDaniel of Jackson and the late Fred McDaniel. Rhonda was married for 24 years to Thomas "Tom" Howard Barnett, who survives.
She was formerly employed at General Mills in Wellston. 
Rhonda is survived by a son, John Raymond Durham of Jackson; stepson, Bart Barnett of McArthur; stepdaughter, Jettie (Steve) Huntley of New Plymouth; eight grandchildren; brothers, David (Trina) McDaniel of Madison, Indiana, Rick McDaniel of Jackson and Fred (Davalene) McDaniel of McArthur; sister, Mary (Mark) White of Creola; half-brother, James Michael (Donna) McDaniel of Kentucky; half-sister, Phyllis Bige of Cleveland, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, John McDaniel, and sisters-in-law, Sherry McDaniel and Sue McDaniel. 
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Bell Cemetery, Allensville, with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 3, 2019
