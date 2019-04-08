|
LAURELVILLE - Ricky Elkins, 62, of Laurelville passed away on April 7, 2019. He was born on Feb. 8, 1957 in Circleville to Billy and Thelma (Riddle) Elkins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Vicky, Billie, Millie, and Jerry.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Thelma Elkins; brother, Ronny Elkins; sisters, June VanCuren and Diane (Brent) Ebert, all of Laurelville; and by nieces and nephews, David "Davy" and Kevin (Jessica) VanCuren, Tiffany (Eric) Platt, Travis (Jill) Ebert, and Sarah and Jessica Elkins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, at Green Summit Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 10, 2019