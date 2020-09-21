CHILLICOTHE - Robert "Bobby" P. Riling, 75, of McArthur, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born on April 10, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late James Andrew and Virginia Vivian (Sulser) Riling. A Christian by faith, Bobby was very active in any church he ever attended. He loved watching television, working on clocks, going to auctions, and spending time with family and friends (of course, there was always food, too.) He proudly served his Country in the United States Navy. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his family: wife, Linda; children, Angie and Ashley Riling, Jeannie (John) Starr, Julie (Bill) Coleman, Dorothy (Ryan) Stout, Michael Gross, and Sarai (Micah) McCathren; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Storts; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, where a funeral service celebrating Bobby's life will follow commencing at 7 p.m.
