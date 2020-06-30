Robin Barney
1972 - 2020
COLUMBUS - Robin Jay Barney, 48, of Creola, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born February 16, 1972 in Fayette County, Ohio, son of Roger D. Barney of Creola and Sally Armentrout Palmore of Columbus. Robin was married to Maureen Spaniol Barney of Mt. Sterling, who survives.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his sons, Zach (Sylvee Duff) Barney of Greenfield and Drake Barney of South Salem; daughter, Madison Barney of Mt. Sterling; stepson, Dustin Cope of Darbyville; grandchild, Remington Barney; stepmother, Betty Barney of Creola; stepfather, Tim Palmore of Columbus; half-sisters, Tara Mitchell of McArthur and Heidi Stone of Mt. Sterling and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Friday, from 5-7 p.m. Cremation will follow the visitation.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in Vinton County Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
