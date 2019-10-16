|
COLUMBUS - Roma Avanelle (Graves) Knox, born Nov. 20, 1927 in Vinton County, passed peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019 to Heaven to rejoice with her beloved husband, Paul L. Knox.
Roma was a daughter and sister growing up in rural Ohio during the depression, a teenager during WWII and then married her grade school first love. Roma and Paul were married June 1, 1947 in a double ceremony with her sister, Jeraldine "Dean" and William "Lacy" Cyrus. After several moves to and from Columbus and Paul commuting long distances to work, they moved to Columbus permanently in 1954.
Roma was preceded in death by her parents, Dora (Morris) and Lane Graves; sisters, Priscilla Graves and Dean Cyrus; brothers-in-law, Lacy Cyrus and Herold Brown; and son-in-law, Sonny Birkhimer.
She is survived by sister, Janis Brown; brothers, Lane (Margaret) Graves and Brad (Karen) Graves; daughters, Rhonda Knox, Julia Birkhimer and Connie D'Andrea; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be visitation at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at Schoedinger's North Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, 43229 followed by a service at 11, with burial to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Cemetery, 8029 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, 43068, Pastor Tim Crisafulli, Presider.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Oct. 23, 2019