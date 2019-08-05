|
REYNOLDSBURG - Ronald M. Sharrett, 86, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Center, Columbus, after an extended illness. He was born in Springfield on Sept. 12, 1932, the son of the late Harry R. and Anna (Dodd) Sharrett.
Ronald is survived by his children, Raoul (Irene) Sharrett, Ryan Sharrett, Regan (Kathy) Sharrett, Rob (Mary) Sharrett, Reed (Vicki) Sharrett, and Renard (Amy) Sharrett; grandchildren, Randall (Erica) Sharrett, Ross Sharrett, Race Sharrett, Ryan Sharrett, Rylan Sharrett, Rebecca Sharrett, Rayne Sharrett, Renee Sharrett, Raoul Sharrett II, Tiffany (Erik) Morse, Hayley Sharrett, Ryan Sharrett Jr., Krystal Marie Sharrett, and Robin Sharrett; great-grandchildren, Braden Morse, Bryce Morse, and Erica Henry; siblings, Jon (Norma) Sharrett and Sharon Sharrett; and several special nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his children, Ronald "Ronny" Sharrett, Rhonda Sharrett, and Raine Sharrett; and siblings, Merritt Jean Sharrett, Tom Sharrett, Martin Sharrett, and Martha (Sharrett) Hohenstein.
Ronald was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church, Vinton County Republican Party, a Lifetime member of the County Engineers Association of Ohio, The Ohio State University Alumni Association and ROTC. Ronald also served as the Vinton County Engineer for 43 years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston. Burial will follow in Meade Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-9 p.m., Thursday at Hill's.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Aug. 7, 2019