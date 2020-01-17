|
RALEIGH - Rowena Ann Penrod, 86, passed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living, Raleigh, North Carolina surrounded by her children and staff. She will be laid to rest at the Putnam Chapel Cemetery in Vinton County with her beloved husband.
She was born in Waynetown, Indiana on Aug. 8, 1932 to Lula Lamb Williams and Walter "Bud" Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Dale Penrod, five sisters, one brother and her grandson Ryan Penrod.
She is survived by her daughter Marcia Sampson (Richard), Son Warren Penrod (Barbara), and son David Penrod (Sally); her grand Children, Joshua Penrod (Jennifer), Heather Sellers (Jeff), Jennifer Penrod (Jason), Jeremy Penrod and Andrew Penrod. She has eight great grandchildren.
She was a retired beautician, the spouse of a military veteran, and was involved with many volunteer activities to include American Legion and the Air Force Family Services. She was a wonderful crafter.
A special project she won an award for was assisting in establishing Alice's House in McArthur, Ohio.
There will be a commemoration service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Rowena Ann Penrod to, Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society, 207 S. Sugar St. McArthur, Ohio 45651. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Jan. 15, 2020