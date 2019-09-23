|
CHILLICOTHE - Sammie Milton Cooper, Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully at 9:45 a.m., Sept. 22, 2019 at CareCore at Westmoreland, Chillicothe. Born June 18, 1940 in Springfield, the son of Sammie Milton Cooper, Sr. and Minnie Looney Cooper, later Montgomery. He was preceded in death by father, mother, and sister, Linda "Katie" Stokes.
Sam married Beverly Ann Cooper, Feb. 28, 1988, who survives after 31 years of marriage. He is also survived by two sisters, Denise (Mike) Berry of Marysville and Nancy (Karl) Newsom of Jackson; step-sister, Maria (Tony) DeCastro of Wellston; step-brother, Mark Montgomery of Elm Grove; and brother-in-law, Tom Stokes of Centerville; adopted son, Giles Blain Cooper of Chillicothe; step-sons, Gerald "Jed" Dailey of Hilliard, Bruce (Linda Deacon) Dailey, Tim Dailey, Mark (Gabriella Mongiardo) Dailey of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Scott Dailey; grandchildren, Sarah (Phil) Brickner, Kimberly Dailey, AnnMarie Dailey, Chanda Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Cody Dailey, Jessica Dailey, Dewey Dailey, and Keith (Crystal) Meyers; great-grandchildren, Grant, Kara, Eric, Justus, Caleb, Patrick, Aden, Dickson, and Noah.
Sam retired from International Harvester and from Martin Marietta in Piketon. In his spare time and after retirement, Sam enjoyed farming, hunting and attending family gatherings.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home, Waverly. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Westmoreland Place in Chillicothe.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Sept. 25, 2019