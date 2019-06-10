CINCINNATI - Shane Alan Barber, 42, of Cincinnati, formerly of McArthur, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, as a result of an automobile accident five days shy of his 43rd birthday.

Shane was born June 12, 1976 in Chillicothe to Brenda Murray Barber Fee, of McArthur, and the late Gary A. "Max" Barber.

He was employed by the Osmose Company as a utility pole inspector. He was a 1995 graduate of Vinton County High School, where he enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball. He treasured the time he spent with his friends. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Shane enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a love of music including The Doors and Hendrix. Shane had a love of dogs and his favorite was his loyal friend, Sage.

Shane is survived by his sister, Missy (Ryan) Caudill and nieces, Karis and Adelyn Caudill; the love of his life, Crystal Shumaker, and her two sons, Jayse and Liam, whom he made his home with. He was also survived by his mother and Robin Fee, stepfather.

Shane has so many special cousins along with loving aunts, uncles and friends. Shane always treasured his relationships and the ongoing love from Marsha and Jared Collins, TJ Stickel, Chris Osborne, Andrea Williams and best friend, Andy Pauley.

Besides his father, Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Jill Barber, Ronald and Annabelle Murray and dear friend, Walter Mahon.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with the Rev. Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Shane Barber to the Vinton County Athletic Boosters, c/o Vinton County National Bank, 112 W. Main St., P.O. Box 460, McArthur, OH 45651.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com. Published in Vinton County Courier on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary