Shirley Jeane Morrison
1937 - 2020
McARTHUR - Shirley Jeane Morrison, 83, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born January 25, 1937, in Rockingham County, Virginia, daughter of the late John H. and Nellie M. Harris Troxell. Shirley was married for 58 years to Harold L. Morrison, who survives.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothea Morrison of Dundas, Karen Phelps of Virginia and Becky Parrish of Indiana; son, John Parrish of Missouri; sixteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews in Virginia.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sons, Julius and Gene Parrish; daughter, Melissa Parrish; grandchild, Paul Stout; great grandchildren, Briston Figueroa and Kyden Kunder; sister, Mamie Roadcap and brother, John Troxell.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in Vinton County Courier from May 4 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stewart Neal
Family
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol Weir
Family
Sorry to hear about Aunt Shirley's passing. Sending our love and prayers for the family from S. Florida.
Justin Roadcap
Family
Sorry for your loss.
Steve and Tonette
Tonette
Visiting Ohio wont be the same. Loved the food my aunt cooked and her door was always open. Sending prayers and love to my uncle and his family . Such caring person.
Lorelei Vanderveer Powell
Family
We sure will miss Shirley at our family gatherings. I always loved going to her house for gatherings.
Pam and Jim Satory
Family
Bonnie Myers
Family
