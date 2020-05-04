McARTHUR - Shirley Jeane Morrison, 83, of McArthur, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born January 25, 1937, in Rockingham County, Virginia, daughter of the late John H. and Nellie M. Harris Troxell. Shirley was married for 58 years to Harold L. Morrison, who survives.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothea Morrison of Dundas, Karen Phelps of Virginia and Becky Parrish of Indiana; son, John Parrish of Missouri; sixteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews in Virginia.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sons, Julius and Gene Parrish; daughter, Melissa Parrish; grandchild, Paul Stout; great grandchildren, Briston Figueroa and Kyden Kunder; sister, Mamie Roadcap and brother, John Troxell.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Published in Vinton County Courier from May 4 to May 18, 2020.