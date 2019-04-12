|
HAMDEN - Stella G. Laferty, 77, Hamden, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born March 17, 1942, in Vinton County, the daughter of the late Carl and Dana Woltz Seymour. Stella was a homemaker and care giver.
She is survived by her son, Paul Laferty; grandchildren, Kandie Laferty (James Belcher), Paul A. Laferty, Jr. (Terri), and Kody A. Laferty (Amber); great-grandchildren, Breanna and Kaylee Belcher, Krista, Whitney, and Paul A. Laferty III; brothers, Harold Seymour and Carl Seymour, Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie M. "Buster" Laferty; brother, John Seymour; sisters, Kathleen Hawk, and Kathyrn Wilson.
Visitation will be Saturday held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at Log Pile Cemetery at 2 p.m., with Pastor
Don Fairchild officiating.
The family would like to thank Adena Hospice and her nurse Kara, and Davita Center of Jackson.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 17, 2019