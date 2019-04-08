|
HAMDEN - Stephen Ray Eberts, 67, of Hamden, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was born April 8, 1951 in McArthur, the son of the late Clarence Everett and Elvetta Wiseman Eberts.
Stephen was a retired, self-employed coal miner.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Eberts of Hamden; brother, Glen Eberts of Hamden; sister, Sally (Roger) Ballard of Naples, Florida; sister-in-law, Carol Eberts of Hamden; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Eberts.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 10, 2019