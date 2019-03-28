Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
120 W Broadway Street
Wellston, OH 45692
(740) 384-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd L. Wilcox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Todd L. Wilcox Obituary
McARTHUR- Todd L. Wilcox, 54, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 3, 1964, in Nelsonville, son of the late Viola Wilcox.
Todd was a member of the Hamden United Methodist Church and was a former employee of Superior Hardwoods of Wellston. He was a very "strong-willed," hardworking man who was quite kind and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed raising chickens and woodworking in his spare time, but most of all, he was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes football fan. Go Bucks!
He is survived by his loving family: wife, Brenda; daughters, Lauren Wilcox and Jennifer (Jeremy) Sheets; son, Cain (Laura) Crego; grandson, Noah Sheets; brother-in-law, Mike Layton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Davis and Connie Roberts; as well as several cousins.
In addition to his mom, Todd was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jeff Layton; sister-in-law, Marylin Layton; and his father and mother-in-law, Alva and Gladys Layton.
A funeral service celebrating Todd's life was held on Monday, April 1 at 1 p.m., in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Dan Smith officiating. Burial followed in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.
The family received friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31, from 2-5 p.m.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message on comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Todd's online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for Todd and his family during this difficult time.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Williams Funeral Service
Download Now