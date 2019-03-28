McARTHUR- Todd L. Wilcox, 54, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 3, 1964, in Nelsonville, son of the late Viola Wilcox.

Todd was a member of the Hamden United Methodist Church and was a former employee of Superior Hardwoods of Wellston. He was a very "strong-willed," hardworking man who was quite kind and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed raising chickens and woodworking in his spare time, but most of all, he was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes football fan. Go Bucks!

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Brenda; daughters, Lauren Wilcox and Jennifer (Jeremy) Sheets; son, Cain (Laura) Crego; grandson, Noah Sheets; brother-in-law, Mike Layton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Davis and Connie Roberts; as well as several cousins.

In addition to his mom, Todd was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jeff Layton; sister-in-law, Marylin Layton; and his father and mother-in-law, Alva and Gladys Layton.

A funeral service celebrating Todd's life was held on Monday, April 1 at 1 p.m., in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Dan Smith officiating. Burial followed in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.

The family received friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31, from 2-5 p.m.

Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message on comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Todd's online video tribute.

Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 3, 2019