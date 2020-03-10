Home

Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
Vada Miller


1931 - 2020
Vada Miller Obituary
McARTHUR - Vada Florence Miller, 88, of McArthur, took Jesus' hands into the Promised Land on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her nephew Danny's (Larissa) home.
Vada was born April 4, 1931 in Lockbourne, Ohio daughter of Oscar and Ocie (Clay) Morrison. She was married to her sweetheart Marvin H. Miller on June 5, 1948 by the Rev. Earl Snyder. To this union a beautiful daughter was born, Shirley Gene.
In addition to her parents and step-father Roy Newman, she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and daughter Shirley Gene, brothers Cloyd and Albert Morrison, Leonard, John, Artie and Rowell Newman, sisters Juanita Dobbins, Frances Carroll and Thelma Johnson. Vada is survived by siblings Charles, Jess, Dale and Marlene, special nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
Vada was a beautiful lady that enjoyed many things in her life: going to church, cooking, quilting, gardening, canning, bingo, going to the Senior Citizens Center and going to Lanissa's Salon. Her specialty was her homemade noodles. She became a member of Walnut Grove Church on Feb. 17, 1952.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
