CHILLICOTHE - Virginia Mae Byers, 92, of Londonderry, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born December 5, 1927, in Vinton County, daughter of the late Arch B. and Eva V. Brown Herron. Virginia was the widow of the late Gerald "Cotton" Leo Byers, who passed away January 15, 2019. They were married for 73 years.

Virginia worked for the Vinton County Clerk of Courts and worked for General Electric in Circleville. She was a member of the VFW Post #5299 Ladies Auxiliary in McArthur, attended Mt. Zion Church in McArthur and volunteered at the Democratic Headquarters in McArthur.

She is survived by her son, James L. "Jim" (Corrine) Byers of Stoutsville; daughter, Connie S. Harrod of Londonderry; grandchildren, Natalie and Ashley; great grandchildren, Kaley (Daniel) Thacker and Kaleb Haynes; brother, William "Bill" Herron of McArthur and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her son-in-law, William E. Harrod; brothers, Lee, Wayne and Randall Herron; sisters, Frances Herron and Shirley Allman and sister-in-law, Ann Murphy.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with the Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Virginia Byers to the McArthur VFW Post #5299, 401 Veterans Memorial Drive, McArthur, Ohio 45651.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store