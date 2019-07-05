CIRCLEVILLE - Virginia Smith, 66, of Circleville passed away on July 3, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1953 in the state of Delaware to Ernest and Catherine Harmons. She was a Nanticoke Indian.

Virginia previously worked for Campbell Soup Company in Jackson, Columbus Industries in Ashville, and Walmart Optical in Groveport. She enjoyed working in the garden, playing and taking care of her little dogs TyTy, Deva and Onha, spending time with many nephews and nieces, and also enjoyed taking weekends on road trips with her husband.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Harmons.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Danny Smith; step-daughters, Heather (Sirosh) Sridharan of Texas and Danyel Maynard of Middleport; sisters, Thilda Thomson of Jackson, Wauntia Harmons of Hamden and Della Harmons of Jackson; brothers, Robert (Sara) Harmons of Chillicothe and Cornell Harmons of Williamsport; sister-in-laws, Peggy Smith, Judy Smith, Patti (Dennis) Miller and Lori (Tim) Winner, all of Circleville; and brother-in-law, John Smith.

Friends may call Monday, July 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N. Court St., Circleville. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Vinton County Courier on July 5, 2019