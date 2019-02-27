|
DELAWARE - William Bruce Cline, age 59, of Delaware, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Heartland of Dublin. He was born Feb. 25, 1959.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ada (Ritz) Cline; son, Matthew; and daughter, Betty Cline; his mother, Corlene Cluff of Allensville; siblings, Florence Meneely of Grove City, Carolyn Grigsby, Mary Jo (Mike) Barney of Allensville, Pete (Lucy) Betts of Hamden, Frederick (Tammy) Cline, Curtis (Leah) Cline, Rhonda (Kevin) Sardella, and Rebecca (Johnny) Jewell of Columbus; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and family.
He was a 1978 graduate of Vinton County High School where he served as the baseball equipment manager. He was a huge football fan, especially the Seattle Sea Hawks.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Leonard B. Cline; step-fathers Clarence Betts and Dennis Cluff; and longtime classmate and friend, Johnnie Seymour.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, Delaware, officiated by Rev. Mike Justice.
Published in Vinton County Courier on Mar. 6, 2019