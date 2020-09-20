1/1
William C. Melvin
William C. Melvin 1929- 2020 William "Bill" C. Melvin, 91, of Laramie passed away September 15, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne.

He was born May 26, 1929 in Laramie to Clarence and Margaret Melvin. He married Phyllis L. Mitchell on August 13, 1967 in Denver. He was a sheet metal worker and part of the family of Centennial Valley Community Church. Bill is remembered by all who loved him for his kindness, gentleness and friendly personality.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Melvin of Laramie; daughter, Barbara (Ronald) Manske of Littleton, CO; grandchildren Abigail, Nathaniel and Annaliese.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jeanie and Judy.

Services will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, with Pastor Ken Stearns officiating.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne, and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Vinton County Courier from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
