REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO - William Roger Helman, 80, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus. He was born Dec. 12, 1939 in Jackson. He is the son of the late William and Alma Jones Helman. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Helman and sister, Deann Finley.
William was retired where he worked as a superintendent in construction for many years. One of his many joys was going to watch his grandson's Big Red football games. He also loved golfing and many different types of sporting events. William also proudly served his country in U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his son, William David Helman of Arlington, Virginia; daughter, Beth Anne Biacco of Steubenville; brother, Dean Helman of Jackson; grandchildren, Seth and Stone Biacco; nieces and nephews, Lee (Lisa) Finley and Todd (Hope) Helman, all of Jackson, Duska (Derek) Reynolds of Landstuhl, Germany, Kevin (Tammy) Helman of New Hampshire, Krissy (Marc) Scarborough of Anderson, South Carolina; and his companion of 18 years, Nancy Lewis of Reynoldsburg.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Mosti Funeral Home, Sunset Chapel, 4435 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m., Thursday, with Pastor David Shores officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Offer condolences, www.mostifuneralhome.com
Published in Vinton County Courier on Dec. 18, 2019