Wilma P. "Polly" Hill

Wilma P. "Polly" Hill Obituary
McARTHUR - Wilma Pauline "Polly" Hill, 66, of McArthur, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the home of her son, in Orient. She was born Aug. 3, 1952, in McArthur, the daughter of the late Harrison and Mary Jane (Mitchell) Clemons. Polly was a very loving mother who adored her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her eight children: Delbert (Jenny) Hill, David (Melissa) Hill, Dewayne (Sherry) Hill, Doug (Sandy) Hill, Donald (Melissa) Hill, Dan Hill, Debbie (Ryan) Bearhs, and Dawn (Jimmy) Welch; 31 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Sherri) Clemons, Mike Clemons, Paul "Ink" Clemons, Bud (Joyce) Clemons, and Ed (Mary) Clemons; sisters, Carolyn "Sis" Whiteside and Sandy Craft.
The family will receive friends at the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 14, where a funeral service will follow commencing at 3 p.m. with Pastor Randall Barr officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragements, or condolence to the family or to view Polly's online video tribute.
Published in Vinton County Courier on July 17, 2019
