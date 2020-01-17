|
|
Abel Montes de Oca Lucio
Our loving Father and Grandfather, Abel Montes de Oca Lucio, 86 passed away peacefully in Loma Linda, California. Abel was born on March 13, 1933 to Clementina and Cristobal Lucio in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico.
Abel was a proud faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and attended many of the Central Valley Bilingual and Spanish SDA churches as well as many of the churches in the San Bernardino area.
Abel was a hard working member of Laborers' International Union of North America until his retirement in 1988. In 2003 he purchased his dream ranch on the outskirts of northeast Visalia. He absolutely loved spending his days on the Lucio Ranch. Abel had the gift of green thumb which showed in his love for all plants, cactus, fruit trees, and even weeds. He could grow just about anything and would love giving friends and family the products of his work. He enjoyed having animals around the ranch like cows, horses, chickens, turkeys, peacocks, and his dogs! But mostly he adored having family around him at the ranch for birthdays, bbqs, swimming, walks to the river or just to visit.
Abel is preceded in death by his mother Clementina Lucio, his father Christobal Lucio, the mother who raised him Leonarda Lucio, his brother Elias Lucio, his son Chris Lucio, and daughter-in-law Amanda Lucio.
Abel is lovingly remembered and survived by his 5 children: daughter Tina (Al) Cazas, son Elias known as Alex (Jennifer) Lucio, daughter Eunice (Vincent) Delgado, son Abel (Denise) Lucio, and son Louie Lucio. He is also survived by 2 brothers and 6 sisters: sister Amada Lucio, sister Sara Lucio, sister Elia Maria Lucio, sister Evelin Lucio, brother Cristobal Lucio, brother Obed Lucio, sister Olimpia Lucio, sister Violeta Lucio as well as his wife Nelly Lucio. Plus a full family of 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many more cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will held Friday, January 24, 2020, from 9 am to 10 am at the Visalia Bilingual Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 3215 E Millcreek Pkwy, Visalia, CA 93292. Funeral service starts at 10 am same location. Followed by burial at the Visalia Public Cemetery and a reception at the Lamp Liter located at 3300 W. Mineral King, Visalia, CA 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020