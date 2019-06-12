|
|
Ada Lee McPhetridge
Visalia - Ada Lee McPhetridge was the first of ten children born to Oris and Jewell Wilson, on September 02, 1926, in Haywood, OK. She was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother, Billy, a sister, Jennie Bowman, a daughter, Sandra Jan Capatosto, a daughter Anita Joan Johnson, and a granddaughter, Christian Andrea Montgomery. She is survived by brothers, Frankie (Aleen), Stanley (Cheryl), Dwayne, Joe (Marilyn) and sisters, Betty (Robin) Lacey, Donna (James) Reese, and Rita Miller, all of Oklahoma.
Also surviving are daughters, Gloria (Wayne) Clark, Visalia, Elaine (Tim) Ballard, Tulare, and sons, Roger (Amber) McPhetridge, Lynn (Debbie) McPhetridge, Donnie McPhetridge, all of Tulare, and Gary (Janelle) McPhetridge of Redding. Additionally she is survived by 23 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and 11 great, great grandchildren.
In 1943, during the middle of WWII, Ada married Gene Mcphetridge and became a 'military wife'. After the war, they started their family in Oklahoma. In 1953 they relocated to California with five young children.
It was following the dissolution of her marriage in 1965 that the strong, 'can-do' attitude of this brave woman developed to remarkable levels. While raising six children, and working days, she returned to school at night and received a degree in nursing from Mount San Antonio College.
A career in the medical field was launched, beginning at Ontario Community Hospital, and later to Kaweah Delta Hospital, and finally to Tulare District Hospital.
Throughout Ada's nursing career she never failed to be the loving, caring, nurturing, mother and grandmother, who was so loved by everyone and came to be known affectionately as, 'Grandma Adie'. Family gatherings were the highlight of her life and in 1971 she began the tradition of hosting an annual Christmas party that soon outgrew her home and had to be held in a venue with a capacity of at least 120. This tradition was fulfilled every year with one exception when she was hospitalized.
Ada Mcphetridge will forever serve as a testament to her family of how much can be accomplished with pure determination. She is truly an inspiration for success.
Viewing will be Thursday, June 13th 4 -7 PM at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM at the Tulare Church Christ, 500 N. Blackstone, Tulare, CA. A luncheon will follow. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 12, 2019