Visalia - Adam Bertoldo Hernandez, 30 years of age was born on Wednesday, November 30, 1988 (as a twin) to Carolyn Del Muro and Ismael Hernandez. He passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Adam loved his family, but our Lord had another plan for him.



Adam is survived by his mother, Carolyn Del Muro; father, Ismael Hernandez; his twin brother, Nicholas Hernandez; sisters, Isabelle Vasquez, Renee Garcia (Abraham), Stephanie Villanueva (Edgar), Gina Martinez (George); and brother Heath Hernandez. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and one great niece who held his heart.



Adam attended Elbow Creek Elementary, Valley Oak Middle School and graduated from Golden West High School. Also, he attended Tulare Adult School and graduated with a Phlebotomy degree. Adam played baseball from the age of 5 years old, until he was a senior at Golden West High School. He played each year with the Visalia Baseball league, was selected for a Visalia Allstar Team, and traveling team. He also played AYSO Soccer annually.



He worked at Sandoval Home (caring for disabled adults), Red Robin and the last 4 years with Mor Furniture store.



Adam was always the life of the party, he loved to be funny and make everyone laugh. Adam was a diehard Raider fan. Each year, he began preparing for the football season, 3 months in advance. He loved football so much, he made it a point to record all of the NFL games, even the pre-season games. Adam then would watch the recordings and only NFL football television stations. He also loved the outdoors, so his other passions included hiking, fishing, and floating down the St. John's River. Adam was a very compassionate person and would take the shirt off his back to help anyone in need, especially those who needed help due to a physicality.



Adam will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Rosary 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church 1908 N. Court St., Visalia at 11:00 AM, followed by Interment at Visalia Public Cemetery District.



Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 27, 2019