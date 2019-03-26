Adam D. Baiza



Visalia - Adam passed away on March 21, 2019. As he left he was very peaceful, comfortable and I was privileged to be there with him to hold his hands and give him farewell hugs.



Adam was 98 years old. He lived a long, wonderful and loving life. His journey included challenges for his family due to the death of his father, the depression and World War II. As is common with our greatest generation, he maintained with an ever present positive attitude, love for his country and family and much humor and laughter.



Adam was always very proud to say he was born in Long Beach, Calif., on February 20, 1921. His father Calletano died a few months before his birth. As a result, he was very close and bonded with him mother Sara. Adam had numerous siblings and they have all predeceased him.



Adam was very much attached to his siblings and made sure to stay connected with all of them. He would make it a point to visit them all and have many quality visits with them.



When Adam was born his father had died a few months prior but Adam would always talk of his oldest brother Joe being a loving mentor and father figure to him. Adam was the baby of the family for many years and reaped the benefits of attention, guidance and love from his siblings. Adam is survived by many nieces and nephews.



The highlight of this obituary is the picture of Adam and Sophie. The picture is from their 50th wedding anniversary. Adam and Sophie met as teenagers and married March 15, 1942. Within months Adam was drafted and served three and one-half years overseas in World War II. Adam and Sophie were always together and they adored each other. They had one child, Adam Jr., who survives them.



Sophie passed away in 2006. Adam was very private when it came to the practice and discussion of his religion. However, at night when he would go to bed I would hear him recite his favorite prayer which would include a passage that he had faith that there was a heaven and that he would one day be re-united with his loving Sophie. Adam's new journey began a few days ago with Sophie.



Adam's working career began in 1937 at the J.D. Martin Ranch between Ivanhoe and Woodlake, a huge ranch of over 2,200 acres. Like so many other employees over the years, Adam was loyal and trusting to the ranch and contributed to its enormous success. Adam retired on February 20, 1991, on his 70th birthday, as he worked as a Field Representative for Pro Ag. Adam was humble as he always credited others for the success of the companies he worked for. However, he guided and mentored many young men in teaching them skills of agriculture.



Many years ago as a child I awoke from a dream in which my father had died, I was crying. My mother summoned my father and he held me and promised he would be with me for many, many years. That was all I ever needed to hear. He kept his promise.



Adam requested a simple, private funeral with a few family members present. Due to Adam's age, all of his siblings and his closest friends have passed or are challenged with illness. Please remember Adam with a good memory and a smile.



A special thanks to the staff at Kaweah Manor who cared for Adam with respect and kindness.



