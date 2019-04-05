Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Lyles Flores


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adam Lyles Flores Obituary
Adam Lyles Flores

Visalia - Adam L. Flores went to meet the Lord on March 31, 2019 in Visalia, CA. He was born on May 15, 1921 in Toyah, TX to Juan and Otilia Flores. Adam was a hardworking man, who to dance and cook. He worked in construction for thirty-five years and he retired in 1986 to his ranch in Visalia.

Adam is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Otilia; his wife Eva Flores who passed on October of 2018. He will be dearly remembered by his four children: his sons, Adam Jr., Richard and Larry Flores and his daughter, Elaine Flores, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by Interment at the Visalia Public Cemetery District.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now