Adam Lyles Flores



Visalia - Adam L. Flores went to meet the Lord on March 31, 2019 in Visalia, CA. He was born on May 15, 1921 in Toyah, TX to Juan and Otilia Flores. Adam was a hardworking man, who to dance and cook. He worked in construction for thirty-five years and he retired in 1986 to his ranch in Visalia.



Adam is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Otilia; his wife Eva Flores who passed on October of 2018. He will be dearly remembered by his four children: his sons, Adam Jr., Richard and Larry Flores and his daughter, Elaine Flores, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by Interment at the Visalia Public Cemetery District.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary